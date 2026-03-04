❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Call the Midwife creator talks series hiatus: "All of a sudden everybody was really sobbing"
Call the Midwife writer Heidi Thomas on creating one of TV’s most enduring hits – and bidding farewell to Poplar... for now.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad