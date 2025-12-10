First-look images for Strike season 7 have been released, showing Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger back in action as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

Season 7 will be based on the next instalment in the book series by JK Rowling, writing under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, titled The Running Grave.

As the images have been released, the cast for season 7 has also been confirmed, with returnees including Ruth Sheen as Pat, Jack Greenlees as Sam Barclay, Tupele Dorgu as Midge, Natasha O’Keeffe as Charlotte, Sarah Sweeney as Lucy, Ben Crompton as Shanker, Stephen Hagan as DCI Richard Murphy and Caitlin Innes Edwards as Ilsa.

Meanwhile, newcomers joining for the latest run of the show include James Fleet (I, Jack Wright), as Sir Colin Edensor, Nichola McAuliffe (Living) as Shelley Heaton, Keeley Forsyth (Poor Things) as Mazu Wace, Fabian McCallum (The Witcher) as Will Edensor and John Lynch (Blue Lights) as Jonathan Wace.

Tom Burke in Strike season 7. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Susie Allnutt

The synopsis for season 7 says: "When Sir Colin and Sally Edensor approach Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, they are desperate to reconnect with their estranged son, Will. The Edensors enlist the detectives to gather evidence to discredit the Universal Humanitarian Church, a religious cult who have indoctrinated Will and siphoned off his trust fund.

"Led by the charismatic Jonathan Wace, the church is shielded by a charitable façade, celebrity backers and aggressive lawyers who have silenced critics.

Holliday Grainger in Strike season 7. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Susie Allnutt

"To investigate allegations of ill-treatment and abuse, Robin goes undercover at the cult’s secluded Norfolk headquarters, Chapman Farm.

"At the centre of the church’s twisted mythology is the story of the Drowned Prophet, Daiyu, believed to be divinely reincarnated.

"While Strike gains valuable insights from former members on the outside, Robin finds herself facing unprecedented psychological and physical duress on the inside.

"Solving the mystery of the Drowned Prophet’s death becomes key to the case but leads the detectives into dangerous, unchartered territory."

The new five-part season has been adapted by Tom Edge, who has been behind the series since season 2, while director Sue Tully also returns, having directed seasons 4, 5 and 6.

Strike season 7 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

