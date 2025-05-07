In fact, the ending leaves plenty of questions up in the air, and the final moments of the episode reveal a title card saying "to be continued".

Given that fans are desperate to know just whether Rose's assertion in the final moments is the truth, just what did happen to Jack, and how the characters end up where they are in the show's frequent flash-forward interview moments, they will no doubt want to know the status of the show, and whether it is set to return for season 2.

So, has the show been officially renewed yet? Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for I, Jack Wright season 2.

Will there be an I, Jack Wright season 2?

Trevor Eve as Jack Wright in I, Jack Wright.

We don't yet know whether there will be an I, Jack Wright season 2, but given that season 1 literally ends with a title card saying "to be continued..." that certainly seems to be the plan.

Speaking at a Q&A for the series ahead of its debut, Chris Lang said of a potential continuation: "There is definitely the potential for another series. And then another!"

"And not just from this story, but there's potential always for another family," he continued. "I, Sue Smith, or whatever. It's a universal story that has endless possibility."

So, it seems Lang not only has his eye on future seasons, but also on spin-offs!

We imagine that a renewal will likely come down to viewing figures for the series and, if secured, will be announced in due course.

We will keep this page updated with any news regarding the show's future as we get it.

When would a potential I, Jack Wright season 2 air on U&Alibi?

Daniel Rigby as John Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

We don't yet know when I, Jack Wright season 2 would arrive, given that the show has yet to be officially renewed.

We imagine that the earliest it could be on our screens would be in a year's time, so spring 2026, but it could well be later than that.

A second season could in part be delayed by wrangling the starry cast and fitting filming into their schedules - here's hoping it can all be sorted quickly, and fans don't have to wait too long to find out more about what happened to Jack.

Who would return for a potential I, Jack Wright season 2?

I, Jack Wright. UKTV

If I, Jack Wright were to return for a second season, we would expect all of the central cast to return, given that none of their stories were completely wrapped up by the end of season 1.

That means the likes of Nikki Amuka-Bird, John Simm, Gemma Jones, Zoë Tapper, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis and more would all be back.

There's more of a question around Trevor Eve's return, given that his character Jack's demise set off the events of season 1. However, we reckon he could still be back in flashbacks, to help explain just what did happen that fateful day.

You can find a full list of the central cast from season 1, all of whom would likely be back for season 2, here:

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sally Wright

John Simm as Gray Wright

Gemma Jones as Rose Wright

Trevor Eve as Jack Wright

Daniel Rigby as John Wright

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Emily Wright

Rakhee Thakrar as Laura Johnstone

Harry Lloyd as DCI Hector Morgan

Zoë Tapper as Georgia Wright

Liz Kingsman as DC Katie Jones

James Fleet as Bobby

Sabrina Bartlett as Bella

Percelle Ascott as Reuben

Is there a trailer for an I, Jack Wright season 2?

As I, Jack Wright hasn't even been renewed for a second season, let alone started filming again, there isn't a trailer available yet.

We will make sure to add one in if and when it becomes available, and for now you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here.

I, Jack Wright airs weekly on Wednesdays on U&Alibi. The series is available to stream in full on demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

