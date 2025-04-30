The series - which features an ensemble cast including Nikki Amuka-Bird, John Simm, Daniel Rigby, Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis, Zoë Tapper and many more - follows the aftermath of the death of a wealthy businessman, and how his dramatic will tears his family apart.

Jack's death at first appeared to be suicide, but very quickly Harry Lloyd's detective realised something was amiss. But what did really happen to him, who killed him and why, and how did we leave all of the characters at the end of the finale?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Chris Lang's new drama I, Jack Wright.

Did we find out who killed Jack?

(L-R) James Fleet as Bobby and Gemma Jones as Rose Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Maybe... but maybe not. At the end of the series, Emily and Reuben were arrested for Jack's murder, with messages found between the two of them in which they were seemingly plotting the act. In fact, Reuben was even found with clothes covered in Jack's blood.

However, Emily later explained that these clothes were hers, and the blood was from an argument and a scuffle she had had with Jack.

She claimed that, when she was 13 years old, Jack had groped her, touching her breasts as he thought she was sleeping. When she had finally confronted him right before he died, he had denied it, they had fought and she had elbowed him in the nose.

However, she continued to assert that neither she nor Reuben killed Jack.

Still, given the lack of evidence surrounding Jack's reported assault of Emily, and the strength of the evidence they had against her, the police proceeded with pursuing charges against her and Reuben.

However, there was a twist in the tale. At the very end of the season, Grace, Jack's first wife and Emily's grandmother, handed herself in at the police station, unbeknownst to her partner Bobby. There, she claimed to have killed Jack, before the series cut to black.

But why would Grace have done it? And is her statement even true, or is she just trying to save her granddaughter in a selfless act, like she did with the young cancer patient she met in hospital? It seems we will have to wait until a potential second season to find out.

What happened in the legal challenges over Jack's will?

Rakhee Thakrar as Laura Johnstone in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Sally's challenge over Jack's will was denied because she had been unfaithful, going against a clause in her prenup.

Jack had seemingly known about this and got a DNA test done on Josh, to prove he wasn't his son - something which came back conclusive. Therefore, her suggestion that he had changed the will because of his dementia was apparently disproven.

On the other hand, Gray and John's claim was successful - it was deemed that Jack had failed to make reasonable financial provision for them, and that they should get £5 million each.

This would come from Emily's portion of the inheritance, which was slashed to £5.4 million. Meanwhile, Rose's bequest was cut to £100,000 - after she had already given money she didn't have away.

Still, it was determined that Emily would remain chief executive of the company and keep her shares.

What were the other family members hiding?

(L-R) Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sally Wright and Eden Hollingsworth as Daisy in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

A lot of secrets came out towards the end of I, Jack Wright - some bigger than others.

For instance, Gray's explanation for his inconsistent stories seemed to come to naught, as he had attempted to visit his father before he died and ask for money, but had got into a car accident on the way.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Sally had cheated on her husband with multiple men - just as he had cheated on her. In fact, at least one of their children together, Josh, wasn't even Jack's, perhaps explaining his exclusion from the will.

Arnaud was also putting pressure on Sally to pay him money he owed her, giving her 48 hours to find it.

Meanwhile, Georgia had been secretly gambling away her and John's money, leaving them completely cash poor. She had also been having an affair with Mary, Jack's housekeeper, but it had recently ended. John didn't find out about that particular secret, but he did discover about the money.

At the end of the finale, John moved money out of the business account into a new one, seemingly on false pretences to shore up his own financial situation.

Meanwhile, in the flash-forwards, Sally revealed she had killed a man - although exactly who is yet to be disclosed.

I, Jack Wright airs weekly on Wednesdays on U&Alibi.

