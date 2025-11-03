*Warning: Contains spoilers for Blue Lights season 3*

The third season of acclaimed police drama Blue Lights is now coming to the end of its run on BBC One, having all been added to BBC iPlayer in September.

This season took the PSNI team on their darkest, most emotional journey yet, as the show delved into Grace's past while Annie suffered a devastating loss.

If fans have watched all the episodes already, they will know that season 3 doesn't tie everything up in a neat bow, and instead leaves plenty of threads hanging. But will they be picked up in a fourth season and, if so, when?

Read on for everything you need to know about Blue Lights season 4.

Will there be a Blue Lights season 4?

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon in Blue Lights season 3. BBC/Two Cities Television

There will! In fact, the fourth season of Blue Lights was confirmed a long time ago, at the same time as the series was renewed for season 3.

When the two-season renewal was first announced back in February 2024, co-creators and writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson said in a statement: "We’re thrilled that the BBC is committing to Blue Lights in this way. From the beginning, we wanted to write a show that had scale and ambition in its storytelling, and this decision gives us everything we need to do that.

"Thanks to the BBC, to Two Cities/STV and Gallagher Films, and to our brilliant cast and crew. But most of all thanks to our audience who have responded so powerfully to the show. Time for us to get to work!"

Co-creators and executive producers Stephen Wright (Two Cities Television) and Louise Gallagher (Gallagher Films) added: "A two-series recommission is a staggering vote of confidence in Blue Lights – the writers, the cast, the crew and the entire production team.

"The BBC have been exceptional partners who have helped us elevate the show. A big thank you from everyone in the Blue Lights team for the faith and support given to our show; we are working with the best people.

"There are so many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to get going again with the Blue Lights squad in Belfast."

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, BBC Director of Drama, said: "We were bowled over by the reaction to Blue Lights and I’m really pleased to be confirming our commitment to bring two more series of our beloved Belfast drama to air.

"Adam and Declan have brilliant ideas about where to take the characters next and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store."

When will Blue Lights season 4 be released?

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis and Martin McCann as Stevie Neill in Blue Lights. BBC/Two Cities Television

There was a slightly longer break between seasons 2 and 3 than there had been previously, with viewers having to wait around 17 months. However, this was always expected, as the writers had noted the need to get their ducks in a row for both seasons 3 and 4 at once.

Given this, we'd expect season 4 to arrive sooner – likely around a year after season 3 debuted. If this were the case, it would suggest a release date in September 2026.

At the moment, this is all speculation, as the official release date has yet to be confirmed. We will update this page with any news as and when we get it.

Who will return to star in Blue Lights season 4?

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster, Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon, Martin McCann as Stevie Neil and Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis in Blue Lights. BBC/Two Cities Television/Matthias Clamer

We would expect most if not all of the central cast from Blue Lights season 3 to return for season 4, including Siân Brooke as Grace, Martin McCann as Stevie, Nathan Braniff as Tommy and Katherine Devlin as Annie.

We're also expecting to see Michael Smiley back, after he joined the cast in season 3. However, there is a slight question mark over one star's return, as Aisling was sent to convalesce in a residential clinic in Berkshire – whether she will be back on the team for season 4 currently remains to be seen.

Here's a list of the season 3 cast members we're currently expecting to see in season 4:

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson

Frank Blake as Shane Bradley

Michael Smiley as Paul 'Colly' Collins

Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling Byrne

Abigail McGibbon as Tina McIntyre

Is there a trailer for Blue Lights season 4?

There isn't a trailer available for Blue Lights season 4 just yet, but we will make sure to add one in once it becomes available. For now, you can rewatch the season 3 trailer right here.

Blue Lights seasons 1-3 are available to in full now on BBC iPlayer.

