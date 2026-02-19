The BBC has unveiled the first look at the cast of The Split Up, which includes Unforgotten’s Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Ad

The six-part legal drama, which is a Manchester-set spin-off of Abi Morgan’s series The Split, is created by Ursula Rani Sarma and revolves around Kishan Law – a high net worth British South Asian family firm led by Bhaskar's character Druv, who attract Manchester’s elite.

However, when a family secret from the past comes to light, their professional and personal lives are thrown into turmoil, and the future of the firm is left hanging in the balance.

Bhaskar is joined by series lead Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), who plays his daughter Aria (pictured below).

The series also stars Aysha Kala (Virdee) and Arian Nik (Film Club) as Aria's siblings, Maya and Kai.

Rounding out the cast are Danny Ashok (Dinosaur), Dimitri Leonidas (Those About To Die), Mawaan Rizwan (Juice), Sindhu Vee (Matilda the Musical), Shalini Peiris (The White Lotus) and Tom Forbes (Queenie).

Ritua Arya as Aria in The Split Up. BBC

Meanwhile, guest stars will include Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds), Jane Horrocks (Bloods) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place).

Filming on The Split Up was initially due to kick off in October 2024 in Manchester, but plans to shoot the spin-of series were paused for "editorial reasons" in order to give the team more time to hone the creative direction of the series.

Production began in October 2025 – approximately one year on from its original target.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Aysha Kala in The Split Up. BBC

Kaamil Shah, who is acting as a writer on The Split Up, previously teased that the show will be "really sexy".

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times for a Pass the Mic interview, he said: "I think it's really sexy. I'm really proud to be working on a show that's genuinely got heart-stopping moments of British Asians being messy, having relationship dramas, affairs and all of these fun things. So I'm really excited to be working on that."

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

The Split Up is coming soon to the BBC.

Add The Split Up to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.