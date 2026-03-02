❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Has Silent Witness been renewed for season 30?
Are we heading back to Birmingham's Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 2 March 2026 at 12:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad