Silent Witness made its debut in 1996 and, while many shows have come and gone during the last 30 years, it's still kicking.

"I think it's the premise of the story," said Emilia Fox, who's played Dr Nikki Alexander since 2004 (via the BBC), when asked why people still tune in.

"I always like to think of it as a behind the scenes of crime solving. The credit should really go to the late, great Nigel McCrery who came up with the idea in the first place and to Amanda Burton, playing Sam Ryan. It's thanks to the legacy that they left us that the show continues.

"I think it’s also this look at human beings and what they are capable of – the good and the bad. There is something reassuring about a team of people who are doing good, trying to make sense of things and get justice."

David Caves added: "It's comforting in a strange way, even though it's about death. Death is a mystery, 'the undiscovered country from whose bourn no traveller returns' to quote Hamlet.

"But life is mysterious too and we always try to balance the negative with the positive. I think people enjoy the odd bit of gallows humour anyway."

But can we expect more episodes next year?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Silent Witness season 30.

Has Silent Witness been renewed for season 30?

The cast of Silent Witness. BBC Studios.

The BBC has yet to announce if Silent Witness is returning but filming is seemingly already underway according to a Facebook post, shared in February, featuring Fox.

"Bodenham had the privilege of being chosen as the BBC drama's 'Silent Witness' base camp whilst filming locally for the 30th series," reads the caption.

When could Silent Witness season 30 be released?

With a couple of exceptions, Silent Witness typically airs at the start of the year – usually in January, although season 29 arrived in February – so we'd anticipate season 30 to arrive in January or February 2027.

Watch this space for updates.

Who could star in Silent Witness season 30?

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson. BBC Studios

Both Nikki and Jack were tested in season 29, with their futures thrown into doubt. However, they live to fight another day and are seemingly set to continue working alongside Harriet and Kit.

Unless there are any seismic changes, we expect the main cast of Silent Witness season 29 to be as follows:

Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander

David Caves as Jack Hodgson

Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven

Francesca Mills as Kit Brooks

Plus, there will be plenty of new guest stars, as is tradition.

Silent Witness seasons 1-29 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

