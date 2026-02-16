❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Keeley Hawes series The Assassin finally gets season 2 confirmed as returning cast announced
Keeley Hawes is set to return as Julie, alongside other key players.
Published: Monday, 16 February 2026 at 4:28 pm
