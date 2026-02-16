Prime Video has confirmed that The Assassin will be back on our screens for a second season, while also announcing who's set to return.

The second season of the acclaimed thriller, created and written by Harry and Jack Williams, was previously reported to be in the works, but now we have the news that it is officially on its way, with production set to begin later this year.

The main cast will return for the new run, with Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) set to return as Julie, the former assassin whose quiet life on an idyllic Greek island was turned upside down in season 1 when her son Eddie (Freddie Highmore) arrived looking for answers around his paternity.

Highmore will also back as Edward, while Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer) will reprise her role as Kayla, Edward’s savvy fiancée.

Gerald Kyd as Luka, Freddie Highmore as Edward and Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin. Prime Video/Two Brothers

Hawes said in a statement that she "can’t wait to step back into Julie’s world" and "dive deeper into Julie’s life and her complicated relationship with Edward", while also teasing "there is so much more to uncover, and audiences are in for a treat!".

Highmore added that "Harry and Jack have cooked up another spectacular adventure, and I feel so lucky to have the brilliant Keeley as a sparring partner once again.”

Also returning are Devon Terrell (It’s What’s Inside) as Ezra, Kayla’s unpredictable brother. Further casting details will be announced in due course.

The new instalment will pick up after Edward and Julie have returned from a disastrous trip to Northern Europe, where they find themselves estranged again following a fall-out.

The synopsis continues: "Julie’s days as an assassin are far from behind her as she has slipped back to her old ways, whilst navigating something just as perilous… the dating scene.

"When Edward’s honeymoon doesn’t go quite as planned, he must reunite with Julie to take on Spain’s corrupt underworld, but can they survive the job and mend the rift that tore them apart?"

The series is produced by Two Brothers Pictures, the company behind Fleabag, in association with All3Media International.

Take a look at the trailer for season one below while we wait for more details regarding the second season.

Daisy Mount and Alex Mercer, executive producers for Two Brothers, said: "Reuniting with Keeley, Freddie, Shalom, and Devon is a real privilege as we dive back into the world of The Assassin – of course we couldn’t leave them sailing off into the sunset in blissful harmony! The second season is full of twists, turns and thrilling unpredictability – just like the characters at the centre of it."

All3Media International’s Maartje Horchner, EVP Content added: "We’re delighted that this fabulously stylish and witty thriller, so well received globally, is returning. The cast really made the characters their own - and Jack and Harry’s second series takes them on a hugely engaging journey that we know audiences will find entertaining."

Also serving as executive producers are Sarah Hammond, Harry and Jack Williams, and Hawes and Highmore, while Terry McDonough and Sarah O’Gorman serve as directors.

The Assassin season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

