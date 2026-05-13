It seems that Invincible season 5 could see the return of a major season 3 character, Powerplex. While that may not be a surprise, given that characters go off and return in Invincible frequently, the star who will be playing him is.

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That's because, rather than the role being recast as has happened with other characters, it seems that Aaron Paul will be returning.

Breaking Bad and BoJack Horseman star Paul teased his return with a story on Instagram, featuring an image of an Invincible script and the caption "Some light reading".

Radio Times has reached out to Prime Video and Paul's representatives for comment.

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The reason that Paul's return would be a surprise is that he previously told the Kinda Funny Games podcast back in November he had declined the opportunity to come back for season 4, and that he had no interest in making a comeback due to the emotional toll of playing Powerplex.

"I did a couple of episodes, and they asked me to come back for next season, but I've got to tell you... that show, I'm such a fan of," Paul said. "I watch every episode. I love it. It was just way too gruelling on my psyche. It was such an emotional... it was so much. I have such respect for what they're doing.

"Powerplex, he's not just messing around. He's going through things – turmoil. And how I approach everything, I really put myself in that skin, and it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, to be honest. I didn't want to do it anymore...

"I love you guys, I really do, and the thing is, everyone involved in that, that camp, is amazing. What it did to me, I didn't like, so I couldn't continue."

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In season 3, Scott Duvall, AKA Powerplex, was introduced as a scientist whose sister and niece were killed during Mark's battle with Omni-Man.

Seeking vengeance, he stole advanced bio-capacitors and gained the ability to convert kinetic energy into electrical power. After challenging and losing to Mark, he accidentally killed his own wife and son, deepening his hatred for Invincible.

This doesn't appear to be Paul's only role on the horizon - it has also recently been reported that he will star in Fallout season 3, in a currently undisclosed role.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month.

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