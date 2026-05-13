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Aaron Paul to make surprising return to Invincible for season 5 – after previously quitting "gruelling" show
Paul had previously said that playing Powerplex was "way too gruelling on my psyche".
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 11:17 am
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