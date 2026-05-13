Lazio take on Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday evening.

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Nine-time winners Inter have already been crowned Serie A champions and now have their sights on a domestic double.

Lazio will be hunting an eighth Coppa Italia triumph and their first since 2018/19 at Stadio Olimpico.

Inter ran out 3-0 winners when the pair met in Serie A on Saturday but Maurizio Sarri's side will have centre-back Alessio Romagnoli available despite his red card.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lazio v Inter Milan on TV and online.

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When is Lazio v Inter Milan?

Lazio v Inter Milan will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Lazio v Inter Milan kick-off time

Lazio v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Lazio v Inter Milan on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as Viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

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How to live stream Lazio v Inter Milan online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Lazio v Inter Milan on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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