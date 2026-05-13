As speculation rumbles on as to who will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, another famous face is thought to be in the running for a hosting role.

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Following reports that Emma Willis is poised to join the presenting line-up, it has now been claimed that Strictly's own Johannes Radebe could be alongside her.

It's important to note that Radebe has already been confirmed as a returning professional dancer, suggesting he could have a celebrity partner when the show airs later this year.

The Sun claims that he impressed bosses in the auditions and chemistry tests, with an apparent insider suggesting that his involvement is being figured out in terms of whether he joins Willis as a main host or assumes more of a "roving reporter" role.

A BBC spokesperson told Radio Times: "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course."

Johannes Radebe. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Radebe joined Strictly in 2018 and competed with his first celebrity partner the following year. He has yet to lift the Glitterball trophy, but finished as a runner-up in 2021 with Great British Bake Off star John Whaite in the show's first ever male same-sex pairing.

Strictly news has been coming in thick and fast in recent weeks, with Zoe Ball recently confirming that she is no longer in the running to be a presenter.

Ball revealed she lost out on the job during her latest episode on the Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley. Discussing the role, she said: "I didn't get it, but it's OK. I have worked through the seven stages of grief/rejection, over the last couple of days."

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Ball is the first presenter linked to the role to publicly confirm she had taken part in the previously reported chemistry tests, but is now out of the running.

The former It Tales Two host added: "I didn't get it, but I tell you what, if who I think has got it, we're in safe hands and our new hosts are going to be fabulous.

"I'm so thrilled for them, and hopefully at a later date, we'll be able to talk about them in more detail."

Emma Willis. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, it was reported that Willis was set to be unveiled as one of the new hosts of Strictly, though neither the BBC nor Willis has commented on the reports.

Willis has remained coy in the past when asked if she was in talks for the Strictly presenting gig earlier this year. During a segment on This Morning, she and Rylan Clark were asked if the rumours were true to which Willis replied: "Ahh... no!"

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 begins on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

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