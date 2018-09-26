Strictly Come Dancing’s Danny John-Jules is “dancing through the pain” of a foot injury

Strictly Come Dancing’s Danny John-Jules is determined to dance through the pain – despite the foot injury he suffered in training.

The actor, best known for hit TV shows Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise, had to briefly stop rehearsals in the run-up to the first Strictly 2018 live show last weekend in order to bandage his toes.

Danny’s digits had swollen severely due to an injury. But that didn’t stop him and pro partner Amy Dowden from scoring 27 with a Top Cat-themed Tango.

Speaking on It Takes Two, the actor told host Zoe Ball that his feet were still a problem. “My toes were so swollen… and then you go to bed, and it’s gone up your leg to cramp,” he explained. “Any dance is always dancing through pain.”

Not that Amy will cut him any slack. “He came in and said, ‘My feet are really swollen’,” she told Zoe. “And I said, ‘Yeah, you’re still gonna work them’.”

“Somehow she gets me working, no matter what,” Danny added.

In week two, Danny is set to dance a Cha Cha Cha to Beggin by Madcom and it promises to be pretty intense.

“I’ve made it really challenging… I’ve made it so many steps,” she said. “I want to show that I put every type of Cha Cha Cha action in, and that we worked really hard on the footwork. Obviously, his feet are probably going to be in even more pain than they were last week!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 29th September at 6:30pm on BBC1