"We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics' loyal readers as well as fans of our show."

The decision to end the show is said to have come before author Neil Gaiman, who wrote the comics on which the series is based, was accused of sexual assault, which he has strongly denied.

A total of nine women have spoken out against the writer, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article published in January 2025, and in a Tortoise Media podcast released in July 2024.

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

The Sandman season 2 once again stars Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, who is seen facing one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds.

But when will fans be able to watch the rest of the episodes, when is episode 7 set to be released and how many episodes will there be in total?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Sandman season 2.

When does The Sandman season 2 episode 7 come out on Netflix?

Tom Sturridge as Dream in The Sandman Netflix

The seventh episode of The Sandman season 2, titled Time and Night, will be released as part of the second release block, meaning it will debut at the same time as episodes 8, 9, 10 and 11.

The batch of five episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday 24th June - three weeks after episodes 1-6 were released.

The Sandman season 2 full episode release schedule

Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Barry Sloane as Destruction and Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium in The Sandman. Ed Miller/Netflix

The Sandman season 2 will be released in three batches. The first, which has now been released, is made up of six episodes, while the second will be made up of five, and the third will be made up of one additional bonus episode.

You can find the full release schedule for The Sandman season 2 here:

Episode 1 - Season of Mists - Thursday 3rd July (out now)

Episode 2 - The Ruler of Hell - Thursday 3rd July (out now)

Episode 3 - More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold - Thursday 3rd July (out now)

Episode 4 - Brief Lives - Thursday 3rd July (out now)

Episode 5 - The Song of Orpheus - Thursday 3rd July (out now)

Episode 6 - Family Blood - Thursday 3rd July (out now)

Episode 7 - Time and Night - Thursday 24th July

Episode 8 - Fuel for the Fire - Thursday 24th July

Episode 9 - The Kindly Ones - Thursday 24th July

Episode 10 - Long Live the King - Thursday 24th July

Episode 11 - A Tale of Graceful Ends - Thursday 24th July

Episode 12 - Death: The High Cost of Living - Thursday 31st July

How many episodes are there in The Sandman season 2?

Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne in The Sandman. Ed Miller/Netflix

There are a total of 12 episodes in The Sandman season 2 - one more than there were in season 1.

As with that season, which was made up of 10 central instalments and one bonus episode, the 12th episode of the new season will focus on Kirby Howell-Baptiste's character Death, rather than Tom Sturridge's Dream.

The bonus episode was announced in June 2025, at which point it was confirmed that episode 11 will still act as the show's formal series finale.

The Sandman season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Sandman season 2 below.

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 is available to watch on Netflix now. Volume 2 will be released on Thursday 24th July. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.