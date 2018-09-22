Everything you need to know about Gingzilla, X Factor’s bearded drag queen

Could this artist's glittering career perhaps be too much for X Factor?

She’s the self-described 7ft tall ‘Glamonster’, whose highly theatrical performance of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army left X Factor judge Robbie Williams feeling “deliciously confused”.

But Gingzilla is no stranger to life under the spotlight, having forged a career as an award-winning international cabaret and performance artist.

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Ginge – real name Ben Hudson – has brought her popular stage show TheGingzilla: Glamonster vs the World, to Britain, even having her very own slot at the Edinburgh Fringe festival earlier this year.

The Sun described Gingzilla as “super weird and super funny, she’s super talented. Full of quick costume changes, hilarious routines, stunning vocals, popular culture references and challenges to your established perception of gender.”

Discussing what make him assume his Gingzilla alter-ego, Ben explained to Fest Mag, “I confuse people, I blur the line. And that is scary for most people. Gingzilla makes them question their own gender and sexuality, and how they are perceived. My embodiment of the extremes of gender – very sensual and feminine while also being macho and grotesque – elicits a visceral reaction.”

But before he adopted Gingzilla as his stage persona, Ben had plenty of success as a cabaret performer under his own name.

Here’s a clip of his performance as a finalist at the Your Theatrics International Cabaret Contest in 2014 – narrowly losing out to Melody Black.

But will Gingzilla be able to seize the X Factor crown?

Gingzilla – Key Facts

Name: Ben Hudson

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gingzilla_vs/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gingzilla_vs?lang=en