The first 13 seasons of modern Doctor Who have found a new streaming home at AMC+ in the US, it has been confirmed.

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Doctor Who seasons 1-13, spanning 176 episodes including multiple specials, will land on the AMC+ streaming library on 11 June 2026.

This will mean fans in the US will have access to the full adventures of Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker during their stints as the Time Lord for the first time in years.

Sharing the news, the official Doctor Who social media accounts wrote: “13 seasons, five Doctors, hours of adventure! #DoctorWho (2005-2022) comes to @AMCPlus from June 11th in the US."

It's important to note the deal doesn’t include the classic 1963 to 1989 run.

It also won’t include the 60th anniversary specials, or the latest two seasons of Doctor Who, which starred Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, and streamed exclusively on Disney+ outside the UK.

Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Adrian Rogers

"Doctor Who strengthens AMC+'s position as a destination for premium genre storytelling – curated franchises defined by iconic worlds, passionate fan bases and enduring cultural impact," said Courtney Thomasma, executive vice president of AMC global media's linear and streaming products.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Whoniverse into our home of fandoms, giving long-time fans a reason to return while inviting new audiences to discover one of television's most beloved franchises."

Read more:

Doctor Who will return this Christmas on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

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