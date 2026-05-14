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Doctor Who confirmed for exclusive new streaming home in the US – and network is "thrilled"
Most of the modern era of Doctor Who is coming to AMC+ this summer.
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 5:17 pm
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