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Ponies review: A terrific Cold War spy thriller that also has a lot of fun
Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson are two lost souls in a droll, offbeat comedy-drama with a killer soundtrack.
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 10:19 am
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