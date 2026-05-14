A new series based on Harlan Coben’s Myron Bolitar novel series is coming to Netflix.

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Titled Myron Bolitar, the mystery drama will follow the titular character, an ex-basketball player turned sports agent and amateur detective.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself," the official synopsis for the series reads.

In recent years, 12 of Coben's works have been adapted for the streamer – including Run Away, Fool Me Once and more – after the author signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix in 2018, which gave the streamer access to 14 of his books.

In 2022, it was announced that Netflix had extended their deal with Coben another four years, and added 12 more Coben novels, including the Bolitar series.

Casting is yet to be announced for Myron Bolitar, but we do know that Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley will executive produce the series alongside Coben.

Harlan Coben. Getty

Coben said in a statement that he's "honoured" to be partnering up at Netflix with Kelley and his team, adding: "The Myron Bolitar books mean a great deal to me, and I'm thrilled to have such a talented and inspired group bringing them to life."

Jinny Howe, Netflix's US and Canada head of series, added: "Bringing this story to the screen has been a big priority for us, and we knew that finding the right creative partners was essential.

"It's been a dream to collaborate with David E Kelley – a true master of the genre, and the talented Kyle Long on this series. This is a major milestone for our partnership, and we look forward to many more years of working together."

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Run Away is available to stream on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

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