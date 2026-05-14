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Harlan Coben to unite with Big Little Lies boss for all-new Netflix show based on hit book series
The drama will follow an ex-basketball player turned sports agent and amateur detective.
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 5:30 pm
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