❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Netflix's Run Away ending explained: James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones reveal they didn't predict [spoiler]
There were plenty of twists in the Run Away finale, but what exactly unfolded?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 1 January 2026 at 3:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad