❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Gavin & Stacey icon Ruth Jones reveals the "serious" firearms training she had to undertake for Run Away role
It's certainly a turn away from Jones's previous role as Nessa.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 29 December 2025 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad