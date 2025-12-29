While many of us know Ruth Jones best for co-creating and starring in Gavin and Stacey, the actress is taking on a bit more of a serious role in Netflix's Run Away as Elena Ravenscroft.

A private investigator, Elena is hired by a wealthy businessman to track down his missing son and in the process, crosses paths with James Nesbitt's Simon Greene in his own desperate search for his daughter.

But as part of Elena's story, she is an ex-police firearms officer and so, Run Away is also home to some scenes of Jones getting well acquainted with a gun as part of the role.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jones remarked on the firearms training she had to undertake, saying: “We had proper serious training for it, it was all taken very seriously – as it should be, you know.

"I’d be lying if I said that it didn’t make me feel like a little bit kind of powerful onscreen.”

Similarly, speaking in a press pack for the series, Jones also said: "There is a flashback to a gunfight in an abandoned factory which Elena is involved in when she was a firearms officer. That was great fun to shoot. A big warehouse full of these big crates that we had to hide behind then come out shooting.

"I was gobsmacked at how many people were involved in setting up a scene like that – and I learned what was meant by a ‘squib’ – a fake explosion that mimics gunfire, and shots bouncing off surfaces. I had to be taught how to hold and fire a gun with blanks as that was a first for me. The guns are incredibly loud!"

Jones is of course joined by Nesbitt in the cast for Run Away, with additional cast members including Minnie Driver, Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light), The Couple Next Door's Alfred Enoch, Gangs of London alum Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Tracy Ann-Oberman (Code 404), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Finty Williams (The A List), Joe McGann (Kaos) and Ingrid Oliver (Sweetpea).

As per the synopsis for Run Away: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

"But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

