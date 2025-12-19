We now finally have our proper first look at upcoming Sky crime drama, Under Salt Marsh, which boasts the likes of Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly and Trying's Rafe Spall in the leading roles.

Ad

Not only do we have a trailer for the chilling series, but we now also know when it will be landing on our screens. It's now been confirmed that Under Salt Marsh will launch on Sky and streaming service NOW on Friday 30th January 2026.

So, a welcome new year's TV addition to the schedule!

If the trailer's anything to go by, it'll be the kind of series that will leave you wanting to binge-watch it in one go, as a cold case mystery continues to shake up a close-knit Welsh town.

Rafe Spall in Under Salt Marsh. Sky

"People round here, they don't lock their houses because they trust one another," we hear Reilly's Jackie Ellis narrate in the opening scenes of the trailer. We then see her discover a body in the marshes in the dead of the night, with the news of who discovered the body then being relayed to Spall's Detective Eric Bull.

We then see that despite turning her back on policing, that hasn't stopped Jackie from investigating the tragic cases of two children, one who died and another who went missing just three years apart. Are they connected? Well, that's something she's trying to get to the bottom of, but in such a tight-knit community where secrets are held tightly, it proves to be an almost insurmountable task.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The trailer also gives us a look at some of the other familiar faces in the cast including Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters), Harry Lawtey (Industry) and Mark Stanley (Happy Valley) who all appear to have something to hide.

As per the synopsis, Under Salt Marsh "opens as a once-in-a-generation storm rolls in from the sea. Former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis (Reilly) makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a three-year-old cold case which cost her both her career and her family’s trust".

Read more:

It continues: "Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core. Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever."

Set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, the series has been created, written and directed by Claire Oakley, who is known for her debut feature Make Up and directing episodes of Disney Plus's Culprits.

As well as Spall and Reilly leading the cast of the new crime drama, additional cast includes Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Dinita Gohil (Treason), Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once), Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Rhodri Meilir (Pren Ar y Bryn), and Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Under Salt Marsh will launch on Sky and streaming service NOW on Friday 30th January 2026.

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.

Add Under Salt Marsh to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.