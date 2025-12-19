Mark Gatiss, the writer and star of detective drama Bookish, has revealed a major update on the progress of season 2 – meaning it shouldn't be too long until we get to see the new episodes.

Ad

In a post on Instagram, Gatiss revealed the news that filming has officially wrapped on season 2, after it went into production in September of this year.

Gatiss wrote in his post: "Wrapped! Thanks to a brilliant cast and crew, especially ace director @carolinagiammetta. Can’t wait for everyone to return to Archangel Lane… @eagleeyedrama @uandalibi #Bookish".

While Gatiss will be returning for season 2 as Gabriel Book, he will also be joined by the rest of the core cast from season 1, including Polly Walker (Bridgerton), Elliot Levey (We Were the Lucky Ones), Connor Finch (Professor T), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) and Buket Kömür (Generation Z).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Instagram. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The series was renewed back in May ahead of season 1 even debuting, with the first episode then going on to see an audience of 270,000 tuning in, which made up 2.5 per cent of the audience for that time slot. That is way ahead of the 43,000 (0.3 per cent) benchmark for the U&Alibi channel.

New stars set to appear in season 2 include Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds), Miranda Richardson (Blackadder), Simon Callow (Doctor Who), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Youssef Kerkour (Gavin & Stacey) and Ricky Champ (EastEnders).

Allan Corduner (Tár), Liza Sadovy (Patience), Oli Fyne (Call the Midwife), Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club) and John Hopkins (A Very Royal Scandal) will also be appearing in the new episodes.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The synopsis for Bookish season 2 says: "In the second series, Book investigates the world of spiritualism when he’s asked to help solve the mysterious case involving medium, Harold Sneed (Watkins).

"Off Savile Row, Bliss asks Book to help in a puzzling murder at a gentleman’s outfitters – the elderly tailor Maxie Kleinmann (Corduner) is keen to confess to the murder but the evidence doesn’t quite stack up and points to something much more complex and sinister.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

"And Book and Jack are sent to the seemingly charming German village of Würl by the mysterious ‘E’ (Callow) to thwart a thieving Duchess (Richardson) at Christmas time. However, festivities take a deadly turn when Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own, past and present, in an ominous castle brimming with plausible murder suspects.

"Book’s close association to the police continues to be not without its personal dangers and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie (Walker), is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters (Graves). Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference."

Bookish airs on U&Alibi. The series is available to stream on demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

Add Bookish to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.