Other additions include Ricky Champ (EastEnders) as Kendall, Allan Corduner (Tár) as Maxie Kleinmann, Liza Sadovy (Patience) as Ruth Kleinmann, Oli Fyne (Call the Midwife) as Hannah Kleinman, Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club) as Liesl Pohl and John Hopkins (A Very Royal Scandal) as Guy Windjammer.

Meanwhile, there will also be some returnees this time around, with Rosie Cavaliero (Kaos), Gerard Horan (Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Nadia Albina (A Thousand Blows) and Jonas Nay (The Tattoist of Auschwitz) all reprising their roles from season 1.

Miranda Richardson, Jason Watkins and Claire Skinner. UKTV, Natasha Merchany

They will join the show's core cast including Gatiss, Polly Walker, Connor Finch, Elliot Levey, Blake Harrison and Buket Kömür.

When the show debuted earlier this year it became a smash hit, with the launch becoming U&Alibi's second highest performing premiere ever.

The synopsis for season 2 says: "In the second series, Book investigates the world of spiritualism when he’s asked to help solve the mysterious case involving medium, Harold Sneed (Watkins).

"Off Savile Row, Bliss asks Book to help in a puzzling murder at a gentleman’s outfitters – the elderly tailor Maxie Kleinmann (Corduner) is keen to confess to the murder but the evidence doesn’t quite stack up and points to something much more complex and sinister.

"And Book and Jack are sent to the seemingly charming German village of Würl by the mysterious ‘E’ (Callow) to thwart a thieving Duchess (Richardson) at Christmas time. However, festivities take a deadly turn when Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own, past and present, in an ominous castle brimming with plausible murder suspects.

"Book’s close association to the police continues to be not without its personal dangers and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie (Walker), is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters (Graves). Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference."

Bookish airs weekly on Wednesdays on U&Alibi. The series is available to stream in full on demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

