It is not currently known exactly what this means, but Morris and Beesley have teased that it won't be a reboot with a new set of characters, and will instead see the return of Will, Simon, Jay and Neil.

In a statement, they said: "Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends)."

The new deal is said to unlock "the rights and the potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV and stage".

Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park said: "We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history. This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow."

Meanwhile, Patrick Holland, CEO Banijay UK added: "I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with them.

"They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audience old and new so I can’t wait to get going."

The Inbetweeners originally ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2010, before the release of two feature film follow-ups in 2011 and 2014. The cast was led by Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison.

Last year, Thomas claimed that a reunion project had been considered in "various forms" and that "all of us feel like it would be nice".

However, Bird subsequently denied that a reunion could ever be on the cards, saying: "It’s not happening. I can tell you emphatically that there are no prospects of a reunion.

"[The cast would] be happy to but it’s not up to us, it’s up to the writers, Iain [Morris] and Damon [Beesley], and I know they’re both very busy these days. It’s not more likely to happen now than it was ten years ago I’m afraid."

With Morris and Beesley now both on board, it seems that assessment of the situation may well have changed, and we could indeed see the quartet back in action.

