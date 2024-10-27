The new comedy series is available to watch now and is set in the fictional town of Danbury, which is generally rather grey and unassuming. That is, until an unlikely apocalypse begins to unfold.

As per the synopsis: "When an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to have an adverse effect on the residents there.

"The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, played by Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Bentall (The World’s End), escape the grasp of the army looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh."

A group of teenagers have to deal with the apocalypse that's taken over their sleepy town, and it sure is a roller coaster of a series.

But will there be more? Read on to find out everything we know so far about a potential second season of Generation Z.

Will there be a Generation Z season 2?

Robert Lindsay as Morgan in Generation Z. Channel 4

As of now, Channel 4 has not renewed Generation Z for season 2.

While there's been no word on a potential second season just yet, we'll be sure to keep this article updated with any news!

When would a potential Generation Z season 2 release?

Seeing as season 1 was in production this time last year, we could assume that, if Generation Z were to be renewed soon, we could be looking at an October 2025 release date window.

It would obviously depend on the schedules of the cast involved, plus writing and production, so watch this space.

Who could return for a potential Generation Z season 2?

The cast of Generation Z is full of familiar faces, including Sue Johnston, Anita Dobson, Robert Lindsay, T’Nia Miller and Johnny Vegas, to name a few.

So, it would be expected that most would return for a potential second season.

The cast list for season 1 is as follows.

Sue Johnston as Cecily

Robert Lindsay as Morgan

Lewis Gribben as Steff

Paul Benthall as Frank

Anita Dobson as Janine

Jay Lycurgo as Charlie

Buket Komur as Kelly

Viola Prettejohn as Finn

Ava Hinds Jones as Billy

Johnny Vegas

Rebecca Humphries

Robert James-Collier

Suzanne Ahmet

T'Nia Miller

Sophie Leigh Stone

Chris Reilly

Bekir Aslan as Mike

D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu

Ellie-Mae Siame

Robin Hill

Gareth Tunley

John Hollingworth

Maanuv Thiara

Jack Maddison as Lahro

Ellora Torchia

Andrew Kazamia

Garrick Hagon

Mark Monero

Joss Carter as Ciaran

Mark Rainsbury as Policeman Jones

What would a potential Generation Z season 2 be about?

Robert James Collier as Michael and T'Nia Miller as Karen in Generation Z. Channel 4

If a season 2 were to go ahead, we would assume it would follow on from the explosive events of the finale, which saw the younger people of Danbury continue to go up against the flesh-eating elders.

One thing's for certain: we're sure if season 2 were to go ahead, then it would similarly be just as bloody and gory.

Speaking about the series, creator, writer and director Ben Wheatley said: "It's in that world of horror but also a disaster movie, setting up the characters and how they deal with the approaching catastrophe that's happened outside the town of Dambury.

"It's got echoes of Covid, echoes of the classic zombie genre, of The Crazies and Threads and all sorts of things.

"I was excited about structuring it around multiple generations so there would be different perspectives that would interact within the story."

Speaking also about how central Covid-19 was to the concept of Generation Z, Wheatley said: "We almost made Generation Z in 2019, then it needed a rethink when Covid happened – it went from being predictive science fiction to us all living through it, which was weird.

"It got put away for a bit, then I did The Meg 2 and it came back into focus. A year or so after lockdown, we started to think it was more relevant than it was before…"

Generation Z airs on Channel 4 on Sunday 27th October from 9pm.

