Gavin & Stacey star and co-creator Ruth Jones is back on our screens soon in the upcoming Harlan Coben thriller Run Away.

While we all wait patiently until New Year's Day when the binge-watching for that eight-parter will commence, Jones has teased some further details about her upcoming projects – one of which she is working on alongside Gavin & Stacey's James Corden.

At an exclusive screening for Run Away at the BFI Southbank, RadioTimes.com asked Jones what she has coming up next.

"The next project I’m working on is set in Wales and it’s with my dear old friend and fellow actor Steve Speirs and we’ve co-written something," she revealed. "We’re filming before we film the project with James.

"So I’m writing with James and with Steve, sort of in parallel as it were. It’s been great actually, we’ve got it all mapped out, we’ve got great production teams on both sides and I feel very lucky.”

It was previously reported in September of this year that Jones and Corden would be reuniting for a brand new TV show, with the pair reportedly set to star alongside an all-British cast for the 10-part series.

Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs. BBC

As for Jones's other project with actor and writer Speirs, the BBC announced their untitled project just a couple of months ago. The new six-part series will see the pair co-starring and co-writing, with the show set to look at "the challenges and rewards of relationships in middle age."

The synopsis reveals that it's "a tender comedy centred on the unlikely friendship between two people who meet at a knee trauma clinic; retired teacher Clive is 60 and widowed, and environmental officer Shelley-Ann is 55 and going through a bitter divorce."

At the time of its commission in October, Jones said in a statement: “I'm so grateful to the BBC for commissioning our new series. Steve and I are old friends and working with him is always a thrill. Can’t wait.”

Speirs also said: “Thanks to the team at the BBC for backing our new show. I’ve worked with Ruth for over 30 years and am really looking forward to doing it again!”

While neither of those projects has a release date, cast or title confirmed just yet, fans of Jones's can get excited about her upcoming role in Netflix's Run Away, which will see her take on a more dramatic role.

The series sees Jones star as private investigator Elena Ravenscroft whose path crosses with James Nesbitt's Simon Greene, a grieving father who's on a desperate search for answers when his daughter disappears and he's pulled into a dangerous underworld.

Run Away stars Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light) as runaway daughter Paige, while the rest of the supporting cast includes The Couple Next Door's Alfred Enoch, Gangs of London actor Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Tracy Ann-Oberman (Code 404), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Finty Williams (The A List), Joe McGann (Kaos) and Ingrid Oliver (Sweetpea).

Run Away will premiere on 1st January 2026 on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

