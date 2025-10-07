Described as a "tender" story, the premise sees retired teacher and widow Clive (Speirs) cross paths with Shelley-Ann, an environmental officer in the midst of a messy divorce.

The setting: A knee trauma clinic. Hardly the most conventional of meeting places!

Jones said in a statement that she was "so grateful" for the BBC's commission, which follows the staggering success of last year's Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, which brought a definitive end to the much-loved sitcom.

"Steve and I are old friends and working with him is always a thrill – can't wait," added Jones.

Speirs commented: "Thanks to the team at the BBC for backing our new show. I've worked with Ruth for over 30 years and am really looking forward to doing it again!"

Besides Jones's Sky comedy-drama Stella, where Speirs played 'Big Alan', the actor is also known for Upstart Crow, Death Valley and The Tuckers, plus memorable guest roles in Ricky Gervais hits Extras and After Life.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales, said: "It's a total delight to be working with Ruth and Steve again!

Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs BBC

"We're having such a cool time in comedy at the moment with audiences coming in big numbers; to have this project now joining such a rich slate of content is beyond exciting. Superb news."

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, added: "We were genuinely weak at the knees when this script first landed in our inboxes.

"It's a rare thing to read something that feels so instantly special, and we cannot wait to see it come to life. Having comedy powerhouses like Ruth and Steve choose to bring this to the BBC is a real privilege, and we're hugely grateful for their trust."

More details on the untitled project, such as further casting and premiere date, will be announced in due course.

Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs as-yet-untitled comedy is coming soon.

