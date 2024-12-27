As confirmed by the BBC, the total overnight rating for the Gavin & Stacey 2024 finale was 12.2 million, healthily topping the previous episode, which drew in 11.6 million overnight viewers this time five years ago.

The result marks the highest Christmas Day overnight figure since 2008, when Wallace & Gromit special A Matter of Loaf and Death captivated the nation (well, 14.3 million of us, at least).

Incidentally, the Aardman favourites were back on the telly this year for the brand new feature film Vengeance Most Fowl, which was the second most-watched programme of the night, drawing in 9.38 million viewers.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, in a television age dominated by streaming and catch-up services, this is only half the story. It won't be long until we have the seven-day consolidated rating, which accounts for everyone who caught up with Christmas TV within one week of its release.

In 2019, the total viewership of Gavin & Stacey's comeback special rose to an astronomical 17.1 million in the consolidated ratings, with fans wondering whether this year's finale can fly even higher.

The BBC nabbed the entirety of the top 10 most-watched programmes of the day in the Christmas 2024 overnights, marking the first time that the corporation has ever accomplished that feat.

Here's the full breakdown of the most-watched shows on the day:

Gavin & Stacey – 12.32 million Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 9.38 The King's Christmas Broadcast – 5.04 million Call the Midwife – 4.42 million EastEnders Part 2 – 4.39 million Doctor Who – 4.11 million Strictly Come Dancing – 4.05 million EastEnders Part 1 – 3.98 million Tiddler – 3.23 million The Weakest Link – 3.05 million

Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer, said: "Christmas Day on the BBC brought people together in their millions and saw Gavin and Stacey triumph. Ruth Jones and James Corden created a magical finale that fans will treasure forever.

"Their exquisitely written comedy creation is a show all about family, love and joy and it proved to be the unmissable TV event of the year."

She added: "I’m very proud that the line-up across the day was a showcase for the very best in British storytelling, and caps off an exceptional 2024 for the BBC with increased market share against the competition both local and global."

Crucially, the Gavin & Stacey finale secured not just commercial success, but glowing reviews and high praise from fans.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.