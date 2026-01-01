It's that time of year again, when we all get swept up in the deliciously twisted world of yet another Harlan Coben thriller. This time round, Run Away is centred on successful Simon who has the perfect job, house and life. Well, that's what it looks like anyway.

Ad

In reality, his daughter Paige has become addicted to drugs and runs away. Her disappearance starts to fracture their family so when Simon finds her in a park one day, he thinks of bringing her home to safety. However, she's not alone and a resulting attack soon goes viral on the internet.

What soon unfolds is the kind of thriller we've come to expect from Coben over the years, with the likes of Fool Me Once, Missing You, The Stranger and more only continuing to prove his ability of crafting a series that keeps viewers guessing.

The cast for this series features plenty of familiar faces including James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch and more. But who's who in Run Away? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Harlan Coben's Run Away.

Run Away cast: Who stars in the Harlan Coben thriller?

The full cast list for Run Away is as follows but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

James Nesbitt as Simon Greene

Ellie de Lange as Paige

Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft

Minnie Driver as Ingrid Greene

Alfred Enoch as Isaac Fagbenle

Lucian Msamati as Cornelius Faber

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Jessica Kinberg

Jon Pointing as Ash

Adrian Greensmith as Sam Greene

Ellie Henry as Anya Greene

Annette Badland as Lou

Ingrid Oliver as Yvonne

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Dee Dee

Finty Williams as Enid Corval

Joe McGann as Wiley Corval

Amy Gledhill as Ruby Todd

James Nesbitt as Simon Greene

James Nesbitt in Run Away. Netflix

Who is Simon Greene? A man who has worked hard and made a name for himself, Simon seemingly has it all. But when he's caught up in a string of unfortunate events relating to his daughter Paige, he finds himself as a central suspect in a murder case.

Where have I seen James Nesbitt? This isn't the first time that Nesbitt has appeared in a Harlan Coben series, having starred in Stay Close and Missing You. Nesbitt has starred in various roles over the years including in Cold Feet, Murphy's Law, The Missing, Bloodlands and Line of Duty.

Ellie de Lange as Paige

Ellie de Lange. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Paige? Paige is Simon and Ingrid's daughter, who went off to university and met her boyfriend who has since pulled her into a darker world of drugs. Disappearing with said boyfriend, Paige's family starts to crumble but everyone's lives changes after one unfortunate incident.

Where have I seen Ellie de Lange? De Lange is known for her roles in Arcadia, The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft

Ruth Jones in Run Away. Netflix

Who is Elena Ravenscroft? An ex-police firearms officer turned private investigator, Elena is hired by a wealthy businessman to track down his missing son Henry. However, her case starts to take a sinister turn when a string of murders start leading back to Henry and she herself starts getting caught up in the resulting danger.

Where have I seen Ruth Jones? The comedian, writer and producer is best known for co-creating and starring in Gavin & Stacey. She also co-wrote and starred in Stella, and has also starred in Fat Friends, Hattie, Nighty Night and Saxondale.

Minnie Driver as Ingrid Greene

James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver in Run Away. Netflix

Who is Ingrid Greene? Ingrid is married to Simon and together, they have worked hard to create an ideal life for their three children. A paediatrician, Ingrid reaches breaking point with her daughter Paige but when Paige runs away again, Ingrid tries to find some answers.

Where have I seen Minnie Driver? The British-American actress and singer is known for her roles in Circle of Friends, Good Will Hunting, About a Boy, Will & Grace and The Witcher: Blood Origin. In TV, Driver has also starred in Speechless, Emily in Paris, The Serpent Queen and Our Flag Means Death.

Alfred Enoch as Isaac Fagbenle

Alfred Enoch in Run Away. Netflix

Who is Isaac Fagbenle? Isaac is a no-nonsense kind of investigator and when he's faced with the murder of drug dealer Aaron, his path crosses with Simon's after a video goes viral of the businessman beating Aaron up. However, it soon becomes apparent that Isaac's personal life may be bleeding into the case.

Where have I seen Alfred Enoch? Enoch is best known for his starring role in How to Get Away with Murder and also in the Harry Potter films. He has also starred in Trust Me and more recently, in The Couple Next Door and Miss Austen.

Lucian Msamati as Cornelius Faber

Lucian Msamati in Run Away. Netflix

Who is Cornelius Faber? A resident in the estate of where a terrible murder takes place, Cornelius meets Simon as he embarks on a desperate search for his daughter Paige – but can Simon trust him?

Where have I seen Lucian Msamati? Msamati has starred in Hostage, Gangs of London, Conclave, His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones, Luther and Best Interests.

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Jessica Kinberg

Tracy Ann Oberman. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Jessica Kinberg? When Simon goes viral for his attack on Aaron, Jessica is called in to help deal with the resulting drama and murder investigation. A tough female lawyer, Jessica is very good at succeeding but has her work cut out for her in this case.

Where have I seen Tracy-Ann Oberman? Oberman is best known for her roles in EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner, New Tricks, It's a Sin and Ridley Road.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Harlan Coben’s Run Away is available on Netflix from 1st January 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.