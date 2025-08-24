Creator Matt Charman (Oscar-nominated for Bridge of Spies) has been clear that while Hostage hinges on action, it is ultimately a story about power, control and identity. "When I think about the show, I don’t really think about Alex [the kidnapped husband], I think more about the two leaders," he told RadioTimes.com. "They’re the hostages, they’re the ones being held and they’re the ones that are being blackmailed. So, it’s really about riffing on that word 'hostage'."

The finale does resolve the core conspiracy but leaves tantalising threads for a potential second season – including the fallout from Sylvie Anderson’s shocking final act – and Charman has hinted that he’d "love to take this story on."

For now, though, audiences can revel in the tightly wound performances of its stellar ensemble cast, from Jones and Delpy’s powerhouse pairing to rising stars Corey Mylchreest and Isobel Akuwudike – get the full lowdown on who stars in Hostage below.

Hostage cast

Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton

Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint

Corey Mylchreest as Matheo Lewi

Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako

Ashley Thomas as Alex Anderson

James Cosmo as Max Dalton

Jehnny Beth as Adrienne Pelletier

Martin McCann as Sean

For more information about the characters and where you’ve seen the cast before, read on.

Suranne Jones plays Abigail Dalton

Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

Who is Abigail Dalton? She’s the British prime minister, whose leadership and family are thrown into crisis when her husband is kidnapped during a state visit. Fierce, ruthless and unyielding, Abigail is forced to balance political duty with personal turmoil.

What else has Suranne Jones been in? You’ll know her from Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack, Vigil, Coronation Street and Scott & Bailey.

Julie Delpy plays Vivienne Toussaint

Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

Who is Vivienne Toussaint? She is the French president, targeted in a blackmail plot during her UK visit. While clashing with Abigail, she must decide how far she’s willing to go to protect her position and country.

What else has Julie Delpy been in? She’s known for the Before film trilogy comprising Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013), as well as the Three Colors trilogy, 2 Days in Paris and Waking Life.

Corey Mylchreest plays Matheo Lewis

Sophie Robertson as Saskia, Corey Mylchreest as Matheo in Hostage Des Willie/Netflix

Who is Matheo Lewis? A young figure closely tied to the unfolding conspiracy, whose loyalties and connections place him at the centre of dangerous events.

What else has Corey Mylchreest been in? You’ll recognise him from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Sandman, and My Oxford Year.

Lucian Msamati plays Kofi Adomako

Des Willie/Netflix

Who is Kofi Adomako? A senior political adviser whose experience and instincts make him vital as the British government scrambles to respond to the escalating crisis.

What else has Lucian Msamati been in? He’s appeared in Gangs of London, Conclave, His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones and Luther.

Ashley Thomas plays Alex Anderson

Who is Alex Anderson? He’s the husband of Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, whose abduction triggers the chain of events that threaten to derail international diplomacy.

What else has Ashley Thomas been in? He’s starred in Them, 24: Legacy, Salvation and Top Boy. Thomas is also an award-winning musician, going by the stage name Bashy.

Jehnny Beth plays Adrienne Pelletier

Jehnny Beth as Pelletier, Julie Delpy as Vivienne, Lucian Msamati as Kofi, Suranne Jones as Abigail in Hostage Des Willie/Netflix

Who is Adrienne Pelletier? A member of President Toussaint’s trusted inner circle, Adrienne is drawn into the spiralling crisis as loyalties are tested.

What else has Jehnny Beth been in? She’s known for Anatomy of a Fall, An Impossible Love and Paris, 13th District.

James Cosmo plays Max Dalton

Who is Max Dalton? Abigail's father, offering both support and conflict as she navigates the political and personal chaos.

What else has James Cosmo been in? You’ve seen him in Braveheart, Troy, Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials and Jack Ryan.

Additional cast includes:

Martin McCann plays John Shagan

Isobel Akuwudike plays Sylvie Anderson

Sophie Robertson plays Saskia Morgan

Hiftu Quasem plays Ayesha

