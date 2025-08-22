Having ended with Sylvie's (Isobel Akuwudike) surprise murder of Shagan (Martin McCann), the series then pans to a three-month flash-forward with Abigail (Suranne Jones) calling a surprise general election.

She does so in order to foster a more trusting relationship with the British public and it is clearly a decision her team and family are both behind. But ending Hostage in such a way surely opens up the potential for more.

We asked series creator Matt Charman about a possible Hostage season 2 and it's something he would be keen to explore.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Charman revealed: "Look, I would love to tell more of this story, partly because I love writing for Suranne. But I also think there’s something really exciting about who she might go up against next. What her next opposite number might be, you know?

"Yeah, if we were lucky enough, I’d love to take this story on."

Julie Delpy as Vivienne and Suranne Jones as Abigail in Hostage. Des Willie/Netflix

When asked if season 2 would seek to replicate another hostage situation (as per the title of the show), Charman said: "Well, 'hostage' means different things. When I think about the show, I don’t really think about Alex, I think more about the two leaders, I think of Suranne and Julie’s characters.

"They’re the hostages, they’re the ones being held and they’re the ones that are being blackmailed. So, it’s really about riffing on that word ‘hostage’, what does it mean to be under someone else’s control? So I think that’s where I would kind of explore further."

Would a future season of Hostage include Jones once again? "I love working with Suranne, I’d do anything with her," Charman added. "So yeah, for me, that would be fun."

The series marks Jones's first stint on Netflix, not only leading the cast of the new five-parter but also serving as an executive producer.

With a general election being called in the Hostage finale, we could find Abigail re-elected in a potential season 2 or she may have forged an entirely new political career path for herself.

Either way, it would be interesting to see how the word 'hostage' could factor into any future episodes.

Charman also teased to RadioTimes.com that it would be "fun to explore" the impact of Sylvie's decision to shoot Shagan.

He said: "It was completely intentional around Sylvie because I think, truthfully, those ripples are... they never stop.

"If you do that, if you’re in a situation where you do something that completely crosses a line as a human being, there’s no end to that trauma or that sense of who am I now, who was I before? That would be fun to explore, what that does to a person as they enter adulthood."

