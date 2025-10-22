La dolce vita is looking great on Emily in the fifth instalment of Netflix's Emily in Paris, with a new trailer for the upcoming season teasing a new Italian chapter in Emily's life.

Ad

Driving through idyllic country roads in a convertible car, enjoying a heated romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and partaking in everything that Rome has to offer seems to be just what the doctor ordered for Emily, if the official teaser is anything to go by.

It previews lavish parties, late nights and cruising through the city, while also giving us a glimpse of new characters like Minnie Driver's Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie who married into a royal family.

Emily seems to have successfully opened up a Rome office for Agence Grateau, but if there's one thing the series is known for, it's throwing in its fair share of twists for our hopeful protagonist.

You can watch the teaser below.

The official synopsis for season 5 reads: "Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks.

"Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

So, whilst the teaser promises plenty of highs for Emily and her team, there's set to be one "big secret" that may just undo all of her close relationships, potentially including that of new beau Marcello. Could it have to do with a coy-looking Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) perhaps?

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris. Netflix

Whilst the first-look image shows him looking just that, we don't yet know what the season has in store for Emily's former lover but we do know that fans have been urged to "strap in".

In an interview with People, Laviscount previously said of season 5: “All I’m gonna say is strap in. Because it goes left, so far left, and a little bit right this season.

“I didn’t know what to expect – none of us do before we get the scripts – and we got the scripts for this season and it’s … Yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming.”

Speaking about their connection previously, Collins told Tudum: “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily, because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work-life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Read more:

And whilst many fans may be left wondering if we're to refer to the new season as Emily in Rome or Emily in Paris, it remains the latter – although Emily will of course be spending a lot of time in the Italian capital.

Series creator Darren Star previously said of the location change for the fifth season: “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris.”

He also previously added that changing up the city in which the series is based is born out of a desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places”, whilst also proving that “the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint”.

Well, we'll just have to wait and see what Rome has in store for Emily and co when new episodes land in December!

Emily in Paris season 5 will arrive on Netflix on 18th December. Seasons 1-4 are available now – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Emily in Paris to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.