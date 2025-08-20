Emily decided at the end of season 4 to give Rome a chance and move to the Agence Grateau office in the Italian capital where she would also become the head.

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

But as has been the case previously, Emily's life is never boring and she'll find just as much drama in Rome as she has done in Paris.

Best of all? Emily in Paris season 5 will be released on Netflix on 18th December 2025 - so we'll get to see all the action this year.

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris. Caroline Dubois/Netflix

An official synopsis reads: "Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks.

"Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

Bruno Gouery as Luc and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in Emily in Paris. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Creator Darren Star says of the new episodes: "This season is a Tale of Two Cities. Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level."

Earlier this year, Camille Razat confirmed that she would not be returning for season 5, saying that her character Camille's "storyline has naturally come to an end".

Emily in Paris season 5 will stream on Netflix on 18th December. Seasons 1-4 are available now – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Emily in Paris to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app

