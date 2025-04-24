"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories," she wrote in a post, alongside various behind-the-scenes snaps with the rest of the cast.

She added, "This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end," but also thanked the show's creator Darren Star and Netflix for "leaving the door open for her return".

Razat played the character Camille in all four seasons of the show up until now, introduced as the original girlfriend of Emily's crush Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) before becoming on-and-off friends with the title character.

At the end of season 4 she was seen leaving Paris, and so her departure from the series does make sense from a narrative point of view.

Meanwhile, Razat also revealed in her Instagram post that she has recently wrapped production on two new streaming shows – Nero for Netflix and the Lost Station girls for Disney+ – so we'll be seeing plenty more of her on our screens in the future.

Emily in Paris recently began production on its fifth season, with Lily Collins back in the title role and other returning faces including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Emily in Paris seasons 1-4 are streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

