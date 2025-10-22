The release date has been confirmed for the third season of acclaimed Apple TV comedy, Shrinking – and there are just a few months left to wait.

The third season will debut on Wednesday 28th January 2026 on the streamer with a one-hour episode, the first instalment in the show's history to run for that long.

Further instalments in the 11-episode season will then premiere on the platform weekly, until the season finale debuts on 8th April.

Alongside news of the show's release date, a host of first-look images were also released, featuring returning cast members including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley, Damon Wayans Jr and Devin Kawaoka.

Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell in Shrinking season 3. Apple TV

Christa Miller is also set to reprise her respective role in the season, as are returning guest stars Brett Goldstein, Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders.

Devin Kawaoka and Michael Urie in Shrinking season 3. Apple TV

Meanwhile, season 3 will also feature some major new additions to the cast, with Jeff Daniels joining as Jimmy's father, while Michael J Fox will play a currently undisclosed role.

Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie in Shrinking. Apple TV

The season 2 finale saw Jimmy saving the life of Louis, the man who was responsible for his wife's death in a car crash some years before.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that while "the second year is about forgiveness", the third season will be about "moving forward".

Jessica Williams and Damon Wayans Jr in Shrinking. Apple TV

He also told TV Insider: "I think whenever anybody undergoes a true catastrophic stick in the spokes in their life, like the characters in the show did, what you’re really talking about the first two years is what it means to survive and then kind of bury the hatchet and mend fences.

"But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be able to move forward in your life and start over again. I think that’s what people will probably be watching the third year."

Shrinking season 3 will start airing on Apple TV on Wednesday 28th January. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch now – sign up to Apple TV here.

