If there's one thing we can be certain of when it comes to a Harlan Coben thriller, it's that it'll be full of twists and turns.

Ad

Now with an extensive collection of shows on Netflix, Run Away is the latest addition to the author's revered adaptations and is set to be just as mind-boggling as the ones that have come before. When chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, though, Coben revealed that Run Away is a cut above the rest in terms of the twists and teased which episode to keep an eye out for.

When speaking at a screening for the series at BFI Southbank, Coben said: “This one has more twists and turns than any. Episode 8 especially – you’ll think you have it solved once, twice and that last minute, you’ll have one more. It has to be emotional, it had to be a twist that would not only make you gasp out loud but hits you in the heart a little bit.”

As for what that final eighth episode has in store for us, we'll just have to wait and see. 2025's Missing You certainly packed several twists, as did Fool Me Once, The Stranger, Stay Close and all his other hit shows.

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones in Run Away. Netflix

This time round, the show centres on James Nesbitt's Simon Greene, a successful career man and father who seemingly has it all but is launched on a desperate mission to bring his daughter Paige home once she goes missing.

His own search for Paige sees him cross paths with Ruth Jones's Elena Ravenscroft, a private investigator who is looking into another missing person.

With it becoming a yearly tradition that the start of the new year also marks the release of a Harlan Coben series, is there ever any pressure in returning for more?

When asked that very question, Coben told RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, I’m terrified but I love that. As Billie Jean King, the great tennis great, says: ‘Pressure is a privilege’. So, we’re thrilled.”

Series writer Danny Brocklehurst also added: “Yes and no. It’s always like, a little bit worrying just before it goes out because we’ve done very well, especially with Fool Me Once. So, you do think ‘Is the one that won’t do so well?’. People do tend to respond well to the thrillers and enjoy them, I’m sort of semi-confident.”

Read more:

The synopsis for Run Away reads: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

"But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

The rest of the Run Away cast includes Minnie Driver, Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light), The Couple Next Door's Alfred Enoch, Gangs of London alum Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Tracy Ann-Oberman (Code 404), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Finty Williams (The A List), Joe McGann (Kaos) and Ingrid Oliver (Sweetpea).

Rising talent such as Adrian Greensmith (of Coben's Prime Video series Shelter), Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Silent Witness) and Amy Gledhill (Alma's Not Normal) also round out the cast.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.

Run Away will premiere on 1st January 2026 on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

Add Run Away to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.