*Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Rivals season 2.*

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With the first three episodes of Rivals season 2 landing at once on Disney+, fans are undoubtedly going to be binge-watching those instalments quickly and will be waiting for what's to come.

While we may have to wait a week for another brand new episode, our minds can continue to piece together the mess that was made by the end of the third episode – and what a disaster it all was!

With Rupert's (Alex Hassell) name being dragged through the mud, courtesy of a Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) smear campaign, Rupert's world was literally turned upside down as he was kicked out of Venturer and resigned as an MP.

But how exactly is Rupert's state of mind by the end of that dramatic episode? Chatting to Radio Times, Hassell revealed: "Well, he’s forced to re-evaluate and recalibrate what he’s doing with his life and his actions."

Bella Maclean and Alex Hassell in Rivals season 2. Disney

He continued: "He’s always got so far with confidence, charisma and bravado and bullishly pushing forward an agenda that he wants and it’s all kind of come apart.

"All his ways to win and be alpha on top of people are disabled and he has to try and pick himself back up off the floor. It’s kind of the lowest he’s potentially been, I think."

As is the way with Rivals, some characters can be riding high one minute and then be given the biggest plot twist the next. As for what that could spell for Rupert's friendships, his allegiance with Venturer, his animosity towards Tony and his feelings for Taggie (Bella Maclean), we'll just have to wait and see.

Unlike season 1, this new season of Rivals is being teased out for viewers a little more, with the first batch of episodes having premiered before airing weekly. But the second batch of six episodes isn't due to air until later this year, so we can expect a typical cliffhanger affair for the mid-season finale.

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The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.

"More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power."

It continues: "Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

"As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?"

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Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026 and will continue on 22 May. Sign-up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month.

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