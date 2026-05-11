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David Tennant talks "shocking" loss of Jilly Cooper and the importance of Rivals sex scenes
David Tennant chats to Radio Times magazine about the second season of Rivals and his divisive character.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 8:00 am
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