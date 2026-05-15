Alan Rothwell, Coronation Street icon and original cast member, dies aged 89
"He created a memorable character in David Barlow and will forever be remembered as one of the original cast members," Coronation Street said in a statement.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 10:47 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...