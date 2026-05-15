Coronation Street actor Alan Rothwell has died at the age of 89, it has been confirmed.

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The actor, who portrayed David Barlow - the younger brother of Ken Barlow (played by William Roache) - in the ITV soap from its debut in 1960 until 1969, "died peacefully in hospital" on Thursday (14 May) following "a short illness".

A family statement said Rothwell will be "fondly remembered and deeply missed".

The statement read: "Alan was a professional radio, television, film and stage actor and director whose career spanned more than 70 years."

It continued: "Alan died peacefully in hospital following a short illness. Beyond his professional achievements, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.

"He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and the many people whose lives he touched through his work."

Born in 1937 in Oldham, Lancashire, Rothwell rose to notoriety playing Jimmy Grange in The Archers, before landing the role of his career in Coronation Street in 1960.

His role as David Barlow in the ITV soap was written specifically for him - as creator Tony Warren had worked with the actor on BBC Radio’s Children’s Hour during their childhoods.

The down to earth character was famously very different to his snooty brother Ken, and pursued a career in football - though he was later forced to retire due to an injury.

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Roache paid tribute to Rothwell following the tragic news of his passing, saying: "I am very sorry to hear of Alan’s passing."

He continued: "He and I worked together on the very first episodes of Coronation Street, which was such a wonderful time, I got to know him well over the years, he was a very good actor and a delightful man.

"I send my thoughts and condolences to his family."

A spokesperson for Coronation Street said in a statement: "We're very sorry to hear of Alan Rothwell's passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his family at this very sad time.

"He created a memorable character in David Barlow and will forever be remembered as one of the original cast members."

As well as his role in Coronation Street, Rothwell was also known for starring as Nicholas Black in the Channel 4 soap Brookside in the 1980s.

He will also be remembered as presenter of the children’s television programmes Picture Box and Hickory House.

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Other TV credits include Emmerdale, Casualty and Heartbeat, while away from the soap world, the actor also appeared in Queer As Folk, The Musketeers and All Creatures Great and Small.