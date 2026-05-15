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Yellowstone's Cole Hauser explains why he initially had an "issue" with Rip's "secret" in spin-off Dutton Ranch
Rip Wheeler just broke one of Yellowstone’s ultimate rules in Dutton Ranch, but Cole Hauser can explain why he did it.
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 10:42 am
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