The first trailer for new Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch has been unveiled – and it shows Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton planning to wage a war for their land.

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The new series, which will premiere on the Paramount+ on 15 May, will pick up with the beloved couple from the original series as they attempt to build a new life for themselves in South Texas.

But, as the new trailer shows, chaos soon erupts when Beth and Rip find themselves at odds with rival ranch owner Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening).

In the new footage, Belulah is shown staring the pair down and giving them an ominous warning: “My ranch is 190 years old and I work very hard to protect it.”

And it's not long before she's plotting their downfall. “Rip and Beth have secrets and people with secrets can be useful. Corruptible even," she says.

Rip soon cottons onto the fact that Beluhah could spell danger. “We need to be careful with this family,” he tells Beth, before the trailer moves on to showcasing clips of huge fires, gunfights and dead bodies.

You can watch the footage for yourself below:

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Alongside Hauser, Reilly and Bening, also starring in the nine-episode season will be Ed Harris, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, JR Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Country music sensation Morgan Wade is also set to appear in the series in recurring role, which will mark her acting debut.

Wade will star as Carol, a bartender at the local watering hole in Rio Paloma, Texas.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch. Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

The Yellowstone franchise began in 2018 with the premiere of the flagship series and has since become a worldwide cultural phenomenon, having expanded with multiple spin-offs including prequels 1883 and 1923, and sequels Marshals and (now) Dutton Ranch.

Marshals was renewed for a second season back in March after only two episodes of its first season.

Dutton Ranch will air from Friday 15 May on Paramount+.

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