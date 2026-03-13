Having only released two episodes of its first season so far, fans are in for a treat as Marshals has now been renewed for a second season already.

Ad

The early season renewal isn't all that surprising, given the fact that Taylor Sheridan dramas continue to reign supreme on Paramount Plus and the fans continue to love them. Add to that the fact that Marshals is part of the Yellowstone universe and we're onto a sure fire winner.

On the announcement of the series renewal, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement: "Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV's most powerful new series.

"The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes."

Luke Grimes in Yellowstone. Paramount+

The new series sees Luke Grimes reprise his role Kayce Dutton, son of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. In Marshals, Kayce has now left the Yellowstone Ranch behind him and has joined an elite unit of US Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL.

The synopsis for Marshals teases that Kayce and his teammates must balance "family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defence in the region’s war on violence".

In the show's premiere episode, Yellowstone's fans theories were proven right as the fate of Kayce's wife Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille) was revealed. It was certainly an emotional way of opening up the new series but certainly sets it apart as being a gripping series in its own right.

Read more:

While fans may have wanted several Yellowstone faces to make an appearance in Marshals, this new cast is comprised of new characters and faces including Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos and Tatanka Means.

Well, Marshals is only set to go from strength to strength as we dive deeper into the show's characters, dynamics and stories. The season is so far averaging 20.6 million viewers and debuted as the best new show without football as a lead-in since Young Sheldon launched in 2017. In fact, the series premiere of Marshals was the most streamed episode ever on Paramount Plus.

So, it's safe to say that plenty will be tuning in not only to the rest of this first season but likely, for the second season to come.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Marshals airs new episodes weekly on Mondays on Paramount+.

Add Marshals to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.