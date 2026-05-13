The League One play-off finalists will be locked in this week.

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Four teams are still vying for their shot at promotion to the Championship, but they will be cut to just two in the coming days.

Stockport County have a narrow lead ahead of the second leg of their tie against Stevenage, while Bolton take a one-goal advantage to Valley Parade for the decider against Bradford City.

Fans will eagerly await the big day, tentatively making plans in case this is their year for a trip to the national stadium.

Radio Times brings you the details about the League One play-off final 2026, including date and kick-off time.

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When is the League One play-off final 2026?

The League One play-off final 2026 will be played on Sunday 24 May 2026.

The game will kick off at 1pm.

Where is the League One play-off final in 2026?

Wembley will once again host this year's League One play-off final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the EFL play-off finals, with the Championship and League Two equivalents taking place on the days either side of this match.

Watch the League One play-off final 2026 on TV and live stream

The League One play-off final 2026 will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

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