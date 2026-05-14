Jodie Comer is set to lead a new HBO Original limited series from Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, based on Adrian McKinty's best-selling novel The Chain.

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The Emmy and BAFTA-winning actor, best known for Killing Eve and her recent role in 28 Years Later, will star in the kidnap thriller as Rachel, a suburban mother whose life is torn apart when her daughter is abducted.

The series will follow Rachel as she is forced to "consider the unthinkable" after the kidnapping.

The original novel centres on a terrifying criminal system known as "The Chain", in which parents are forced to kidnap another child in order to secure the release of their own.

The HBO series will be written, executive produced and showrun by Lindelof, who won acclaim as one of the creative forces behind Lost and later created the likes of The Leftovers and Watchmen.

Damon Lindelof. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The pilot story is by Lindelof, Carly Wray and Breannah Gibson, with Lindelof and Wray writing the script.

Comer's casting marks another major TV role for the actor following her breakout turn as Villanelle in Killing Eve, which earned her both an Emmy and a BAFTA.

She has since moved between stage, film and television, winning further acclaim for her one-woman play Prima Facie and appearing in projects including The Last Duel, Free Guy and film sequel 28 Years Later.

The Chain was first published in 2019 and became a major success for McKinty, with its high-concept premise quickly attracting attention from readers and the screen industry.

Further casting and release details for the HBO limited series have yet to be confirmed.

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