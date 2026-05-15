A series of troubling hallucinations experienced by Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) have intensified in Coronation Street.

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The teenager's mental health is suffering, as a result of blackmail attempts from vile groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) and her victim Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

The two engaged in secret relationship, and were determined to prevent Sam from speaking out about her abuse. Sam desperately attempted to find evidence that would support his claims, even planting a hidden camera in her flat – but was knocked back as vicious Megan threatened to expose him as a voyeur.

In the aftermath, he became hooked on ADHD medication to manage his stress levels, and collapsed in the street.

Former stepmother Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) knew that there was something troubling, and he finally addressed his fears. Megan was brought in for questioning, but due to a lack of evidence and Will's insistence that nothing was happening, the case was dropped.

Sam Blakeman's (Jude Riordan) hallucinated a fight with Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). ITV

In one instance, Sam saw Will charging towards him down Victoria Street, causing him to trip and fall on the cobbles. Scenes that have aired this week have now confirmed that this didn't happen, and that Sam imagined it.

Will finally reported Megan this week, and she's been held in custody after trying to flee for France. Sam learnt this news and thought that his ordeal was over, but suffered another hallucination and imagined that Will was cornering him in the ginnel.

He began to defend himself, and in the process, smashed his telescope. Sam then headed to Leanne's flat to revise, but it quickly turned sour.

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In another figment of his imagination, Will barged in and tore strips off him for ruining his life. Sam was spooked when Leanne claimed that the door slamming was nothing more than the wind echoing through from a bedroom, and decided to study at the Bistro instead.

There, dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and stepmum Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) informed him that Megan had pleaded not guilty, and therefore he'd be required to speak in court. The couple reassured him that everything would be ok, but when he put his headphones on, he heard Will's voice saying that nobody trusted him.

Sat in the restaurant's office, he watched the CCTV as Toyah and Nick discussed a wine order, but in his imagination he heard a very different conversation.

Sam also envisioned Roy Cropper (David Neilson), who gave him some worrying advice. ITV

In tonight's episode, the turmoil continued as Sam envisioned a fake conversation with Roy Cropper (David Neilson). The two were playing chess, and Sam pulled out a tracking device from his bag and expressed his fears about being watched.

Roy was called away to his caff to discuss the renovations taking place, and in his absence, Sam imagined that he was still there. This version of Roy suggested that he was a disappointment to Nick, and that he may have never wanted him to be a part of his life.

It later transpired that Nick had placed the tracking device in Sam's school bag amid fears for his wellbeing.

As the episode concluded, Sam sat on the memorial bench in Victoria Gardens and spoke to "Roy" again. He was advised to not trust anyone, and to face down to his enemies.

Will Sam find help before it's too late?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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