Rangers travel to Falkirk on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season.

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A run of four straight defeats has seen Danny Rohl's side fall short in the title race, which will be decided by the clash between Celtic and Hearts.

Despite an impressive upturn in fortunes under Rohl, the German heads to the at Falkirk Stadium reportedly fighting for his job as he seeks to avoid becoming the first Gers boss to lose every game after the top-flight split.

Falkirk, who are set to finish sixth in the table, would love to pile the misery on the Old Firm outfit and enact some revenge.

Rangers' last visit ended in a 6-3 defeat for the hosts and plenty of controversy, with away fans in the home end causing chaos.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Falkirk v Rangers on TV and online.

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When is Falkirk v Rangers?

Falkirk v Rangers will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Falkirk v Rangers kick-off time

Falkirk v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Falkirk v Rangers on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

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Is there a Falkirk v Rangers live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Sportscene as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Falkirk v Rangers on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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