The Championship season wraps at Wembley as two teams battle it out for a spot in the Premier League.

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Hull City have confirmed their spot in the play-off final, beating Millwall in the semi-finals, but we don't yet know who they will be facing.

Southampton edged out Middlesbrough courtesy of Shea Charles' dramatic extra-time winner in the second leg at St Mary's.

However, the Saints have been charged with spying on their opponents and could be kicked out of the play-offs.

It's a mess that the EFL will need to clean up quickly ahead of the second tier's showpiece match at the end of May.

Radio Times brings you the details about the Championship play-off final 2025/26, including date and kick-off time news.

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When is the Championship play-off final 2026?

The Championship play-off final 2026 will be played on Saturday 23 May 2026.

The kick-off time has not yet been confirmed by the EFL.

Where is the Championship play-off final in 2026?

Wembley will once again host this year's Championship play-off final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the EFL play-off finals, with the League One and League Two equivalents to take place in the two days to follow.

Watch the Championship play-off final 2026 on TV and live stream

The Championship play-off final 2026 will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

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