Taking a deep dive into a volatile relationship at the centre of what first appeared to be a tragic accident is new Netflix documentary The Crash.

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In 2022, a car travelling 100 miles per house crashed into the side of a brick building, killing two best friends who were riding inside.

The documentary film examines "the shifting narratives surrounding the night of the crash to pinpoint where a fatal mistake turns into cold-blooded murder".

Read on to learn more about those at the centre of the documentary and where key figure Mackenzie Shirilla is now.

Who is Mackenzie Shirilla?

Mackenzie Shirilla was born in 2004 and, at the time of the crash, was 17 years old and was a recent high school graduate in Strongsville, Ohio.

What happened to Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan?

Rosie, Bubba, Dom, and Mackenzie. Netflix

In June 2022 along with Shirilla, Dominic Russo (Shirilla's boyfriend) and Davion Flanagan attended a graduation party before going to a friend's house where they listened to music and reportedly smoked marijuana. They spent a lot of time at the house until the early hours, leaving at 5:30am.

Minutes after leaving, a CCTV camera picked up Shirilla's car slowly turning right. A minuter later, another camera captured the car speeding with its lights on before crashing into the Plidco building, hitting the corner of a brick wall on the passenger side.

When authorities arrived at the crash, Russo, Flanagan and Shirilla were all unconscious, with Shirilla's foot still pressing the acceleration pedal. Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shirilla's vehicle had no defects that contributed to the crash and authorities discovered that the service brake pedal was never applied before the impact.

Shirilla was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Was Mackenzie Shirilla charged with murder?

In August 2023, Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on all 12 charges against her, including four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one county of drug possession and one count of possessing criminal tools.

She was handed two concurrent 15 years to life sentences for the deaths of Russo and Flanagan.

Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now?

At the time of reporting, Mackenzie Shirilla is serving time at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Following her sentencing, Shirilla and her legal team attempted to appeal the conviction, but the 8th District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction after the paperwork was filed too late.

The Crash is available to watch Netflix now.

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