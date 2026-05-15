The Scottish Premiership title will be decided at Celtic Park on Saturday but Hibs and Motherwell have a final-day showdown of their own.

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The pair, who are separated by just a point, are battling for fourth place and a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

On the back of their midweek victory over Rangers, Hibs must win at Easter Road to leapfrog Motherwell on the final day and keep their dreams of playing in Europe next term alive.

The visitors need to bounce back from their controversial stoppage-time defeat at the hands of Celtic as they look to hold off the hosts.

While many will have their eyes on proceedings in Glasgow, the drama that is set to play out in Edinburgh shouldn't be overlooked.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibs v Motherwell on TV and online.

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When is Hibs v Motherwell?

Hibs v Motherwell will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hibs v Motherwell kick-off time

Hibs v Motherwell will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hibs v Motherwell on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

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Is there a Hibs v Motherwell live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Sportscene as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Hibs v Motherwell on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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