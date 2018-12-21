Accessibility Links

Iain Lee helps save suicidal man during traumatic live radio show phonecall

The former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star managed to persuade the caller to stay on the line for half an hour

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Iain Lee wins an award at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on October 19, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns, BA)

I’m a Celebrity star Iain Lee has been widely praised after potentially saving the life of a suicidal man who called in to Lee’s TalkRadio show The Late Night Alternative on Wednesday.

The caller revealed that he’d taken an overdose an hour prior to calling, and Lee, 45, managed to persuade the man to stay on the line and describe his surroundings so that emergency services could locate him.

Lee’s producer Katherine Boyle was “relaying everything to the 999 operators” as the call continued, according to a tweet posted by Lee.

The caller, named Chris, told Lee that he was on the streets in Plymouth, near, he believed, a nightclub.

“I tell you what Chris, I don’t want you to die tonight, man, and I need to know what street you’re on,” Lee told Chris. “I want you to get through tonight and chat to me tomorrow, when you haven’t got a load of drugs in you.”

“I don’t want you to die tonight because I love you. I love you, brother. I love you.”

The radio DJ became increasingly emotional as Chris failed to respond for long periods of time. However, a police officer later found Chris, resulting in Lee breaking down in tears at the end of the call: “Jesus Christ. Oh man. The poor man. Oh god, well done Kath.”

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Lee described the 30-minute call as “intense and upsetting”.

Plymouth police later confirmed that Chris was safe, tweeting: “My officers that attended and are now dealing with the caller. This is a very typical call for us sadly and December is a hard month for many. We will do our best to direct him to long term support.”

