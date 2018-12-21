Iain Lee helps save suicidal man during traumatic live radio show phonecall

I’m a Celebrity star Iain Lee has been widely praised after potentially saving the life of a suicidal man who called in to Lee’s TalkRadio show The Late Night Alternative on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The caller revealed that he’d taken an overdose an hour prior to calling, and Lee, 45, managed to persuade the man to stay on the line and describe his surroundings so that emergency services could locate him.

Tonight we took a call from a man who had taken an overdose. He was lying in a street in Plymouth, dying. We managed to keep him online, get a description of what he looked like and was wearing, work out where he was and send an ambulance and police to him. Kept him on the phone — Iain Lee – talkRADIO (@iainlee) December 20, 2018

Lee’s producer Katherine Boyle was “relaying everything to the 999 operators” as the call continued, according to a tweet posted by Lee.

The caller, named Chris, told Lee that he was on the streets in Plymouth, near, he believed, a nightclub.

“I tell you what Chris, I don’t want you to die tonight, man, and I need to know what street you’re on,” Lee told Chris. “I want you to get through tonight and chat to me tomorrow, when you haven’t got a load of drugs in you.”

“I don’t want you to die tonight because I love you. I love you, brother. I love you.”

The radio DJ became increasingly emotional as Chris failed to respond for long periods of time. However, a police officer later found Chris, resulting in Lee breaking down in tears at the end of the call: “Jesus Christ. Oh man. The poor man. Oh god, well done Kath.”

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday, Lee described the 30-minute call as “intense and upsetting”.

for 30 minutes while he got harder to understand. Long periods of silence where I thought he'd died. fuck, that was intense and upsetting. Thanks for your kind words. I really hope he makes it. — Iain Lee – talkRADIO (@iainlee) December 20, 2018

Advertisement

Plymouth police later confirmed that Chris was safe, tweeting: “My officers that attended and are now dealing with the caller. This is a very typical call for us sadly and December is a hard month for many. We will do our best to direct him to long term support.”