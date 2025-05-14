The award went to... Coldplay go Orange for Luton – BBC Three Counties Radio.

Radio 1's Big Weekend was held in Luton last year, with Coldplay as the headliners, but Luton Town FC fans wondered if they would change their bestselling single Yellow as their rivals Watford FC are synonymous with the colour.

A bit of tongue-in-cheek banter turned into a shock event when Coldplay announced they'd written a new song called Orange, dedicated to Luton Town.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 in Luton. BBC/Sarah Jeynes/Jamie Simonds

Host Justin Dealey previously explained: "It just all happened organically. Greg James was going to be introducing Coldplay on stage and got a message to Chris Martin.

"I’m always banging on about how Luton gets bad press. The people of Luton deserved that moment, because they’ve been kicked for years, and here was a huge festival coming to their town off the back of the Premier League success."

The full list of nominees for the category was as follows:

A listener unexpectedly calls Cristo Foufas’ final show to thank him for saving his life – TALK

BBC Radio 4’s Today: Mishal Husain and James Cleverly – BBC News

Coldplay go Orange for Luton – BBC Three Counties Radio - WINNER

Dan Noble speaks out about the far-right riots across the UK – Absolute Radio

Frank off the Radio – The Frank Skinner Project, Avalon

‘I want my mum to die’ – Stuart George on BBC Radio Stoke

Johnnie Walker’s final show on Sounds of the 70’s – Listen for BBC Radio 2

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames media for Trump assassination attempt – Times Radio

Radio 4’s PM - Laura Trott interview – BBC Radio 4

Sunday Love Songs remembering Steve Wright – BBC Radio 2

The star-studded event took place on Wednesday 14th May at ODEON Luxe, Leicester Square.

