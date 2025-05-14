Radio Times Moment of the Year crowned at ARIAs 2025
Did your favourite win?
The biggest night in radio has just wrapped up for another year, with the great and the good from the airwaves picking up awards at the 2025 ARIAs.
Radio Times proudly hosted one award – Moment of the Year – and the winner was announced after 7,000 public votes.
The award went to... Coldplay go Orange for Luton – BBC Three Counties Radio.
Radio 1's Big Weekend was held in Luton last year, with Coldplay as the headliners, but Luton Town FC fans wondered if they would change their bestselling single Yellow as their rivals Watford FC are synonymous with the colour.
A bit of tongue-in-cheek banter turned into a shock event when Coldplay announced they'd written a new song called Orange, dedicated to Luton Town.
Host Justin Dealey previously explained: "It just all happened organically. Greg James was going to be introducing Coldplay on stage and got a message to Chris Martin.
"I’m always banging on about how Luton gets bad press. The people of Luton deserved that moment, because they’ve been kicked for years, and here was a huge festival coming to their town off the back of the Premier League success."
The full list of nominees for the category was as follows:
- A listener unexpectedly calls Cristo Foufas’ final show to thank him for saving his life – TALK
- BBC Radio 4’s Today: Mishal Husain and James Cleverly – BBC News
- Coldplay go Orange for Luton – BBC Three Counties Radio - WINNER
- Dan Noble speaks out about the far-right riots across the UK – Absolute Radio
- Frank off the Radio – The Frank Skinner Project, Avalon
- ‘I want my mum to die’ – Stuart George on BBC Radio Stoke
- Johnnie Walker’s final show on Sounds of the 70’s – Listen for BBC Radio 2
- Marjorie Taylor Greene blames media for Trump assassination attempt – Times Radio
- Radio 4’s PM - Laura Trott interview – BBC Radio 4
- Sunday Love Songs remembering Steve Wright – BBC Radio 2
The star-studded event took place on Wednesday 14th May at ODEON Luxe, Leicester Square.
